Telangana a key contributor to growth: Nirmala Sitharaman

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:54 pm

Hyderabad: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday admitted that Telangana has been contributing significantly to the growth of the nation, but denied allegations that the State was short-changed in devolution of tax funds.

The Union Minister’s remarks on the State being a key contributor gain significance since IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao had repeatedly pointed out in various fora in the recent past that the State was not getting its due share in tax devolutions despite Telangana being a major contributor.

He had also spoken about the Centre’s condescending attitude towards States like Telangana that were progressive and establishing a rapid pace of growth. Sitharaman said release of GST shares to States was affected by the low collection of cess.

As and when the cess collection improves, the Centre will start releasing funds to the States including Telangana, she said, addressing a media conference here after her meeting with representatives of industry and trade to get feedback on the Union Budget.

Seeking to assure that the Union government was not biased or discriminatory to any State, the Union Minister said the Centre was keen on cooperating with all States that are taking progressive measures. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a strong believer of cooperative federalism,” she said.

She denied that the Union government was discriminating against Telangana, saying it was not belittling contribution by any State to the Central pool of taxes.

With regards to Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s resentment over the Centre’s approval of recommendations of 15th Finance Commission to reduce the States’ shares in Central taxes from 42 per cent to 41 per cent, Sitharaman said since the number of States in the country had come down by one and the number of Union Territories had gone up by two, Finance Commission had recommended this measure.

TV Somanathan, secretary, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance said Telangana has seen one of the biggest increases in total Central transfers at 128 per cent, during the period of 14th Finance Commission to Rs 1,06,606 crore from Rs 46,747 crore in earlier Finance Commission period, much higher than many other State in the country.

The percentage of devolution of taxes is decided by the Finance Commission. As per the existing recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission for the current year, taxes have been devolved in correct proportion and there is no shortfall and Telangana is among the few States which has been allowed 0.5 per cent of higher borrowing limit compared to other States, at 3.5 per cent.

The Finance Minister who has visited Mumbai, Chennai and Kolkata has come to Hyderabad on Sunday and will be visiting Bengaluru, Guwahati and Lucknow to take feedback from industry and trade on the Union Budget she presented on February 1.

