Telangana: Aasara pensions doubled

Hyderabad: Fulfilling one of its electoral promises, the State government on Tuesday issued orders doubling pensions to all beneficiaries under Aasara scheme. While the pension amount of Rs 1,000 has been hiked to Rs 2,016 to all categories, pension amount of Rs 1,500 given to differently-abled persons has been increased to Rs 3,016.

The hiked pensions will be applicable from the month of June and are payable to beneficiaries commencing July. During the Assembly elections in December, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao promised to double the pension amounts to beneficiaries and also revise the age limit for old-age pensioners from 65 years to 57 years. Accordingly, orders released to increase pension amounts and separate orders for revising age limit are expected to be issued soon.

Beneficiaries under the categories of old-age, widow, weavers, toddy tappers, persons with HIV-AIDS, beedi workers, single women, and filaria patients who are getting monthly pension of Rs 1,000, will now receive Rs 2,016. Similarly, differently-abled persons will get a hiked pension of Rs 3,016 from July onwards.

At present, about 39.32 lakh persons are getting benefitted under the Aasara pension scheme. Due to revised age limit for old-age pensioners and issuing of new pensions, the number of beneficiaries is likely to increase by another seven lakh. As a result, the State government is likely to bear a financial burden of over Rs 12,000 crore and the State government has already made an allocation of Rs 12,067 crore for the scheme during presentation of its Vote on Account budget in February this year.