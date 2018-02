By | Published: 1:04 am

Hyderabad: Telangana Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) Director-General J Purnachandra Rao has placed Inspector Sridhar and Reserve Inspector Krishnaiah under suspension for poor performance ever since they were posted with the ACB.

The ACB has clarified that the suspension of the two Inspectors was not related to the disproportionate assets case booked against the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) Director (Planning) K Purushottam Reddy, who was later placed under suspension.