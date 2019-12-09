Telangana: Accused person in triple murder commits suicide

By | Published: 11:33 am

Jagitial: Chilumula Laxmirajyam (40), who was an accused person in the murder of three persons including his wife and daughter, committed suicide.

Though the incident had reportedly taken place two days ago, it came to light on Sunday night.

Laxmirajyam hanged himself from a tree near Mutyampeta, Kodimyala mandal.

A native of Namilikonda, Kodimyal mandal, Laxmirajyam married Vimala of Khammampalli of Kondapaka mandal of Siddipet district 18 years ago.

Vimala lodged complaint against husband as the later was harassing for additional dowry a few years ago. Police compromised the couple by counselling them thrice. After staying for some time, the couple again got separated recently.

Developing a grudge on wife and her family members, Laxmirajyam went to the house of in-laws on November 22 night and set them on fire by pouring some chemical on his wife Vimala, daughter Savithri, son Jayapal, brother-in-law’s wife Sunitha.

While the victims were asleep, he entered into house by breaking the door and poured sone inflammable chemical. Later, he set fire by blasting fire crackers. Except Jaipal, three persons were died.

Laxmirajayam, who was absconding since then, ends life by hanging from a tree.

