Telangana: ACP succumbs to injuries from car crash

ACP Balu Jadav suffered serious injuries when a car he was travelling in hit a roadside tree at Jeellacheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on August 28

By | Published: 6:32 pm

Khammam: ACP Balu Jadav, working in Nizamabad and a native of Khammam, who met with an accident recently, passed away while undergoing treatment at Yashoda Hospital in Hyderabad.

Jadav suffered serious injuries when a car he was travelling in hit a roadside tree at Jeellacheruvu village in Kusumanchi mandal on August 28. The incident occurred when he was coming to Khammam after visiting his native village Lokya thanda in the mandal.

The ACP succumbed to the injuries during early hours of Friday. His dead body was brought to his residence at Rotary Nagar in Khammam where senior police officers like Additional SP Saibaba, ACPs Ramoji Ramesh, Venkat Reddy and Jahangir, CIs T Gopi, Venkanna Babu and others offered homage to the deceased police officer.

Sathupalli MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah called on the family members of Jadav and extended his condolences. The last rites of the deceased ACP were conducted at Lokya Thanda.

He is survived by his wife and three children, two sons and a daughter.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .