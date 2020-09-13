Telangana: AEOs drive regulated farming

Crop booking a key aspect necessitating strengthening of the workforce at field level in the State

Hyderabad: This Vaanakalam 2020, Telangana government has embarked upon regulated farming which necessitated strengthening the work force at field level.

The government appointed one AEO for every 5,000 acres of land called a cluster. There are 2,638 sanctioned posts in entire Telangana. All the AEOs were provided with high configuration Tablet PCs along with Internet Connectivity. Instructions were given that every AEO should have the data of the farmers in their respective jurisdiction. The updated land records database has become the basis for recording survey number wise extent of crop cultivated. A software module was developed to digitise the crop sown details in every gunta of land. The details are recorded in the crop area sown module of Rythu Bandhu portal.

Implementation Strategy

Regulated Farming was taken up to regulate cropping with demand driven crops. During Vaanakalam 2020, an area of 125.45 lakh acres was planned under Agriculture. It was planned to discourage the maize crop. The reduced area under maize was planned for diversion and increasing the area under red gram. Accordingly, District Agriculture Cards for each district were prepared on the extent of cultivation to be taken under each crop. Wide publicity of the same was given among the farming community.

The Data

The latest data obtained from the office of Chief Commissioner of Land Administration before starting of Vaanakalam season was entered in the Crop Sown Area module of Rythu Bandhu portal. The village wise data was provided to each AEO in the Rythu Bandhu portal for downloading and printing. The AEOs downloaded the survey number of farmer and visited their fields and recorded the extent of crop. The same was digitised in the crop area sown module.

Intercropping Models

For accurate recording of crop booking, various intercropping models along with the ratio of main crop and intercrop and their extent to be recorded were obtained from the agriculture and horticulture universities. The intercropping systems for agriculture crops were provided by Professor Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture University (PJTSAU) and for horticulture crops by Sri Konda Laxman Telangana Horticulture University (SKLHU).

Operational Guidelines

Detailed Operational guidelines were formulated before start of the season and communicated to all the AEOs. The guidelines included, booking of intercrops, methodology to be adopted for crop booking, entry of non-digitally signed areas, recording of organic farming, seed production farmers etc.

The AEOs visited each of the farmers’ fields and recorded the extent of crop sown areas in the printed lists provided to them. They were instructed to scrupulously follow the operational guidelines and ensure that every gunta of land cultivated is correctly recorded. The recorded areas in the pre-printed lists were digitised by AEOs using the web version and mobile apps provided.

SMS Alerts to all Farmers

The mobile numbers database available was utilised for sending SMS alerts to the farmers. Two Messages were sent. One at the beginning of the season asking the farmer to register their crop sown details with respective AEOs before July 7, 2020. After the AEOs digitised the crop sown particulars a customised message with farmer name, his PPB number, area recorded under different crops, the name and mobile number of the concerned AEO was sent with a request to intimate the AEO if the recorded extents are incorrect and get them corrected.

Monitoring and Evaluation

The recorded areas were continuously monitored from head office daily by Commissioner and Secretary to government and Additional Director of Agriculture through daily teleconferences with all the District Agriculture Officers in the State until the target of the planned crop area was achieved.

Cross Verification of data entered by AEOs

Once the complete data entry of the areas is completed by AEOs the verification of records entered will be taken up by Mandal and District level officers. The system will randomly pick the records for verification by the officers. The system will pick the records in such a way that all the villages will be covered. This is an innovative and unique approach of crop booking ensuring that every gunta of every farmer is covered for regulated crop planning which is not practiced in any other State in the country.

