Telangana: After the Sarsala assault on Forest official, plantation begins

By | Published: 12:47 pm

Asifabad: Amidst tight security cover provided by Ramagundam Commissioner of Police V Sathyanarayana and Mancherial DCP Rakshita K Murthy, authorities of Forest department took plantation of saplings under Harita Haram programme at the degraded land near Kotha Sarsala village in Kaghaznagar mandal on Monday.

Forest officials reached the spot along with large contingents of police force at 10 am and began planting saplings in 20 hectares of land as part of compensatory afforestation for Kaleshwaram project on the outskirts of the village. They programme would be held for some more days, said an official.

THe plantation drive by forest department ran into controversy, when a Forest Range Officer was assaulted by a mob of farmers led by ZP vice chairperson Koneru Krishna Rao on Sunday. Krishna resigned to the post and was arrested for his role in the attack. His supporter Burra Pocham and 12 others were also detained for involving in the assault.

In the meantime, Adilabad district Conservator of Forests CP Vinod Kumar visited the field for finding out about the incident. He was accompanied by District Forest Officer L Ranjith Naik and Kaghaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M Raja Ramana Reddy. Several forest range officers and section officers were also present at the time of plantation.

Already, Warangal Range Inspector General Y Nagireddy and Superintendent of Nirmal C Shashidhar Raju and his counterpart of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district M Malla Reddy are camping in Kaghaznagar to monitor law and order situation of the region following the assault. Many companies of armed forces have been deployed all over the town and some rural parts for preventing untoward incidents.

