Telangana Agitation: First seminar on separate Telangana State held in 1969

This article is in continuation of the previous article and explains one of the most important meetings of Telangana Agitation, 1969 and the events after that.

March 5, 1969: Kumar Lalith committee, appointed as a part of the decisions made at the all-party meeting held in January 1969, submitted its report. The purpose of this committee was to calculate surplus amount of Telangana region from November 1, 1956 to March 3, 1968. According to the committee the surplus amount from Telangana region during this time period was Rs 34.10 crore. The Telangana Regional Committee disagreed with the figure given by the committee as it included the expenditure of State wide, corporations while calculating surplus.

March 8-9, 1969: A two-day meeting was held in Reddy College hostel. This was the first seminar on separate Telangana State. It was conducted by:

i) Osmania University (OU)

ii) AP Agricultural University

iii) Welcome Committee of polytechnic students of Telangana

Highlights of meeting: Former Minister Sadalaxmi was president of the seminar. Ch Venkateshwar Rao, former president of the Student Union of OU gave welcome speech and explained the reasons for seeking separate State. The seminar began with the speech of Prof Rawada Satyanarayana, head of Physics Department at OU.

The map of Telangana was inaugurated by MLA T Purshotama Rao. The map was designed by Adiraju Venkateshwar Rao, Padmanabam Munir Jamal in the office of leader on March 7, 1969. Student leader Mallikarjun lent his support to the meeting. Other participants of the meeting included Y Rama Murthy Naidu, former Mayor of Hyderabad. Major Ranga Swamy – retired chief engineer and Municipal Councilor EV Padmanabam. Jagan Mohan Reddy, an advocate from Hyderabad made students pledge to fight for separate Telangana State.

Quit Telangana slogan was raised for the first time by student union leader Sridhar Reddy. Constitution of Rudrasena to fight for the formation of Telangana State was proposed.Municipal Councilor V Padmanabam presented names of Andhra’s, who worked as secretaries to the minister in different departments of government and the names of heads of the departments.

Resolutions approved at meeting: i) Boycott of schools and colleges till creation of Telangana State. It was proposed by OU Arts College students union president Ramakanth.

ii) April 9 was fixed as a deadline for formation of Telangana State

iii) Imposition of President’s rule until formation of Telangana State was demanded

The Chief Minister planned to disturb the meeting by sending rowdy sheeters. This plan of the CM was leaked by T Anjaiah to Dr. Gopala Krishna who provided sticks to students for self-defence.This meeting was one of the turning points of the agitation as it witnessed huge participation of students and sympathisers of the agitation. It also helped in creating awareness on the need to form a separate Telangana State.

March 8, 1969: A legislator from Andhra region Vavilala Gopala Krishnaiah criticised irresponsible conduct of newspapers in reporting the agitation in the Assembly.In the month of March, the following seven MPs from Telangana wrote a letter to the then Internal Affairs minister YB Chavan requesting for the constitution of a tribunal headed by judge of SC to investigate into violations of Gentlemen’s Agreement and Safeguards.

i. Narayan Reddy

ii. Gangi Reddy

iii. Raja Rameshwar Rao.

iv. Sangam Laxmibhai

v. Ramapathi Rao

vi. Surender Reddy

vii. GS Melkote

March 10, 1969: The TNGO’s under leadership of Amos and teachers union headed by Balakrishna Reddy met and formed Joint Action Committee (JAC). The JAC decided to

• Observe March 17 as Telangana Employees Day

.• Hold relay hunger strikes on March 24 and 25

.• To start an indefinite strike from second week of April.

The demands of JAC were:

• Non-mulkis should be removed from government departments and local institutions

.• The heads of the departments in the secretariat should be in the ratio of 50-50.

• Seniority list should be prepared for all the employees of Telangana region working in government offices.

• Remove GO’s passed against Telangana employees which were helping the government

.• The mulki regulations must be made applicable to the Andhra employees drawing Rs 700 and above.

• Age limit for government jobs should be raised to 30 years for Telangana people.

• As practiced by the Hyderabad government the present government should give its employees house rent allowance.

• Commission under chairmanship of SC judge should be appointed to study the injustices and discrimination meted out to Telangana employees.

March 11, 1969: Konda Laxman Bapuji submitted his resignation from the minister’s post which was not accepted. He resubmitted his resignation on March 20, which was finally accepted. Konda Laxman Bapuji was the only Minister to resign in support of Telangana Agitation 1969.

March 12, 1969: First meeting of ‘Bhava Samaikya Praja Sangatana’ was held under the chairmanship of Swamy Ramananda Teerta.An organisation was formed by Swami Ramananda Teerta in the pretext of getting Telangana safeguards implemented. It held meetings under chairmanship of Kodati Narayan Rao on March 17, 18, and 20 at MLA quarters. The people who attended these meetings were communist members, leaders of Congress and Jana Sangh.

To be continued

