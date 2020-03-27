Telangana: Agriculture Minister seeks coordinated efforts to tackle Corona

By | Published: 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Calling for a coordinated efforts to tackle the menace of Coronavirus at the crowded market places, the Minister for Agriculture has advised the authorities to shift the vegetable vendors to any open space near the crowded Rythu bazars so that social distancing can be maintained.

In a statement here on Thursday the Minister said that so far 63 Mobile Rythu Bazars have catered to 109 different places in the city supplying vegetables to the consumers at a place near to their homes. “This is an initiative taken on the direction of the Chief Minister to reduce foot print in Rythu Bazars,” he said.

He also directed the officers to keep enough stocks of daily needs for the consumers and take action on those who charge a premium from the citizens. Allaying fears of the locals about the fear of discontinuing Bowenpalli and LB Nagar vegetable markets , Niranjan Reddy said that they will continue their operation in the present place.

He urged the people coming to the Rythu bazars to wear their masks and keep distance from one another.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .