Telangana ahead in use of LED lights, saves Rs 53.67 cr a year

Hyderabad: Telangana has taken a giant leap in switching over to LED streetlights from the conventional ones, thereby saving a whopping Rs 53.67 crore every year. Not only this, the other remarkable achievement of Telagana is in respect of measuring every unit of power used for street lighting, through a most advanced Central Control and Monitoring System (CCMS). This system installed in select Urban Local Bodies helps in implementing energy efficient lighting sytem, for which Telangana has carved out a niche for itself among other States in the country.

True to the saying that one unit of power saved is equivalent to two units of power generated, the Telangana government has put in place a system for efficient energy utilisation by switching over to LED bulbs for street lighting. The energy used by LED lamps for street lighting, is audited online, thus keeping a close tab on power consumption.

For this effort in swtiching over to LED streetlights, the Union government has already recognized Telangana for making its municipalities energy-efficient. Telangana’s efforts to save precious energy by saving on municipal streetlights began in 2016 through a government order permitting the Urban Local Bodies to implement energy-efficient street lighting system (LED lights) through the public sector Energy Efficiency Services Ltd. (EESL). A survey was immediately taken in all the municipalities in the State and tripartite agreements with municipalities, EESL and the power companies were signed. Installation of LED bulbs in place of conventional bulbs has begun in newly constituted municipalities.

Smart systems

The system also sends alerts for each light that needs attention, to reduce failure and the need for sudden repairs. The system also helps note the exact consumption of energy, which is used to define the cost to be paid. Thus CCMS measures energy savings, providing the municipality with vital information from each streetlight. Additionally, the status of installation of LED lights can now be monitored from here through a dashboard.

LED bulbs clear winner in State

As per a government estimate, the power that could have been used through the use of conventional bulbs in the State was to the tune of 1,243.46 lakh Kilowatt Hours, while power consumption by LED streetlights takes only 476.76 lakh KWH, thereby saving considerable amount of power to the tune of 766.70 lakh KWH, which amounts to savings of 62%. On the expenses, the lighting of streets through conventional means would have cost Rs 87.04 crore to the State exchequer per annum, but after the upgradation of municipal streetlights to LED the charges came down sharply to Rs 33.37 crore, benefitting the State to the tune of Rs 53.67 crore.

Recognising Telangana’s efforts in energy conservation, Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, at an energy conservation award function recently in Hyderabad, said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his Independence Day speech, called for conservation of energy by judiciously using electricity. He wanted people to take up energy conservation in a big way. Telangana is one of the States that has emulated his directions.”

The LED-based Street Lighting National Programme (SLNP) is the world’s largest street light replacement programme, implemented by EESL, a joint venture under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. The SLNP programme is currently running in Telangana, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Tripura, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Goa, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

A total of 49 lakh streetlights have already been replaced in the country with LED bulbs by March 2018. However, the ambitious target of 1 crore LED bulbs by the end of October 2019 could not be completed. The Union government has since revised the target to 1.34 cr LED street bulbs by March 2020.

