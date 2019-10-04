Telangana: Ahmad Nadeem appointed as IMS Director

By | Published: 1:15 am

Hyderabad: The State government on Thursday appointed Ahmad Nadeem, Commissioner of Labour, as Full Additional Charge of Director, Insurance Medical Services (IMS) with immediate effect until further orders. Shashank Goel, Principal Secretary to Government, in the orders said Nadeem will replace IMS Director Ch Devika Rani, who was arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) last week in connection with large scale financial irregularities in purchasing medicines and kits for dispensaries and hospitals of Employees State Insurance (ESI).

Sources said Rani was placed under suspension after she was arrested by the ACB. Overall, the ACB had arrested eight persons including Rani, IMS Joint Director K Padma, Omni Medi Company Managing Director Srihari Babu and Company representative Ch Siva Nagaraju.

The ACB found that financial irregularities to the tune of more than Rs 11 crore took place after examining the purchase order documents of one quarter of a year. Sources said that these irregularities were taking place since 2015.

