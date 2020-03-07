Telangana aims for 2.25 crore tonnes paddy yield in 2020

By | Published: 10:37 pm

Hyderabad: Trashing the demand of Congress members to cut down acreage on paddy in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao argued that the government was ready to market every grain that is produced to save the farmer.

“This year, the State is going to reap 225 lakh tonnes of paddy as the acreage increased by 123 per cent. This was because of the availability of power and irrigation,” the Chief Minister said.

“Agriculture and irrigation were the two main sectors that were neglected in unified AP. We brought 15 lakh acres under Mission Kakatiya and another 20 lakh acres under pending projects in addition to the existing acreage,” he said.

Countering the demand of Munugodu MLA Rajagopal Reddy of limiting power supply to the farm sector to 12 hours because farmers were pumping out precious groundwater, the Chief Minister said the government will supply quality power round the clock to the farmers as the aim was to make the farmer king.

“The fears that there will be glut in the market and farmers will be at loss for taking up paddy is unfounded. Our State domestic consumption of paddy is almost 1 crore tonnes, which is around 65 lakh tonnes of rice. The remaining 125 lakh tonnes will be procured by the Food Corporation of India,” the Chief Minister said. He said the government will also speak to the 2,000 rice millers in the State to offer MSP for paddy.

The Chief Minister also said farmers will be encouraged to go for fine rice varieties to tap the export market. “There is demand for Telangana Masuri fine rice developed by Prof Jayashankar Telangana Agriculture University, which has less sugar content and is beneficial to diabetic patients,” the Chief Minister said.

He expressed confidence that his dream of providing water to 1 crore acres in the State through irrigation projects would come true as water from Kaleshwaram was all set to reach Siddipet. Completion of the Seetharama and Dindi projects would bring more tracts into cultivation, he said.

