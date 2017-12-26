Telangana aims to provide quality healthcare to poor, says Laxma Reddy

By | Published: 12:14 am 10:48 pm

Hyderabad: Year 2017 is increasingly being perceived as a turning point for Health and Family Welfare Department in Telangana. The government took decisions, some of which were much needed yet long neglected, to provide an impetus to healthcare and ensure it reached the common man.

A string of concepts this year has resulted in equipping the government hospitals with required infrastructure and staff, and make the best of healthcare accessible to every citizen, Health Minister Dr C Laxma Reddy shares with M Sai Gopal of Telangana Today.

Main focus in 2017

Our aim was to ensure that poor people should get access to quality and comfortable treatment facilities at government hospitals. Before separate statehood, the sector did not see any kind of major reform being taken up and or focus to change all that. We started with improving Intensive Care Units (ICUs), procuring diagnostic equipment, cots, new mattresses, medical furniture and dialysis machines.

On developments in districts

In last one year, we went for complete revamp of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), CHCs and labour wards in districts. We laid special focus on ambiance, landscaping and fully restructured and standardised the labour rooms. It’s not like we have managed to achieve everything that we wanted, but I personally feel that we are on the right track.

On mother and child health

From the beginning, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was very particular about providing proper care to pregnant women and infants. We anticipated a rise in pregnant women getting admitted to government hospital and institutional deliveries after introduction of KCR Kits. Accordingly, we are in the middle of strengthening infrastructure. In next one year, we will add over 2,000 beds aimed to improve mother and child healthcare services.

On future plans

Our next focus will be on Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) such as diabetes and hypertension, their early diagnosis and treatment. We have prepared NCD action plan as per the WHHO guidelines and will empower Asha workers as first responders at all levels. We are working to improve skill sets of our Asha workers through training.