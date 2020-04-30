Telangana: Alcoholic son beaten to death by father in Peddapalli

By | Published: 12:46 pm

Peddapalli: Vexed with the constant demand for money by his alcoholic son, a man in Vennampalli village beat his son to death on Thursday, police said.

According to reports reaching the district headquarters, Rahul (19) got addicted to liquor and was harassing his family members for money to buy liquor. Unable to bear the harassment, his father Ravi refused to give money to Rahul and an argument ensued between them.

In a fit of rage, Ravi picked up an iron pipe and beat his son on his head.

Rahul, who sustained a serious injury fell down and bled to death on the spot. Police have taken the father Ravi into custody. Vennampally is in Kalwasrirampur mandal of Peddapalli district.

