Telangana: All arrangements in place for ‘Medaram Jatara’

By | Published: 9:20 pm

Mulugu: Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given directions to see that no devotee will face inconvenience during the ‘Medaram Jatara’, said Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Errabelli Dayakar Rao.

All arrangements had been made for the smooth conduct of the ‘Medaram Jatara’, he added. He along with Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy, Satyavathi Rathod, Farmers’ Coordination Committee Chairman Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, MP Malothu Kavitha and MLA Seethakka inaugurated the bus point at Medaram in the district on Saturday.

He said a total of 4,000 buses would run from different locations to Medaram. “A total of 8,400 makeshift toilets have been constructed at Medaram for the convenience of devotees,” he said and added that arrangements have been made, except a few, by the different departments.

A media centre set up for the benefit of the media people has also been inaugurated at Medaram. The Ministers also inaugurated a cause-way at Katakshapur village on NH -163 while they were on their way to Medaram. Collector RV Karnan, Special Officer VP Gautham and other officials accompanied the Ministers.

345 special buses from Khammam Region to Medaram

Khammam: As many as 345 special buses to Medaram Sammakka-Saralamma Jatara would be operated from Khammam, informed TSRTC Khammam Regional Manager SVG Krishna Murthy.

He said the buses would be operated from six depots in Khammam Region from February 2 to 9. Temporary bus stands have been set up and the devotees would be dropped near jatara place.

It was expected that there would be a huge rush of devotees visiting Medaram. If required number of buses would be increased to meet the demand, the Regional Manager said while appealing to devotees to cooperate with RTC as there would be a shortage of buses in regular routes the jatara.

Murthy urged the devotees visiting Medaram to travel in RTC buses for their safety and reach jatara place easily. The devotees could contact local depot managers for more details. The temporary bus stands would be equipped with facilities like drinking water.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .