Telangana: All arrangements in place for SSC exams

Hyderabad: For the smooth conduct of SSC Public Examinations that start from March 19, elaborate arrangements have been made by the School Education department.

The department has constituted 2,530 centres across the State and a total of 2,530 chief superintendents and departmental officers were appointed. Nearly 30,500 teachers have been deployed for invigilation duties during the examinations which conclude on April 1. This year, nearly 5.34 lakh students had registered for Class X exams.

The examinations will commence with First Language Paper-I and to be held from 9.30 am to 12.15 pm. Students were instructed to reach the examination centre one hour before the commencement of the exam.

The directorate of government examinations which conducts the Class X examinations has already despatched hall-tickets to the respective schools and the same data will be hosted on the website https://www.bse.telangana.gov.in/ and can be downloaded from March 12. The downloaded hall-tickets need not require the signature of any authority to appear for the examination.

“All the necessary arrangements have been completed. The hall tickets will be uploaded on the website and the students can download the same if they are not issued by their school managements for any reason,” Director of Government Examinations A Satyanarayana Reddy said.

The spot valuation will be conducted in a single spell from April 7 to 18 at a total of 11 spot valuation centres located in 10 district headquarters.

A reorientation programme on the barcoding system for authorities on examination duties will be conducted on March 23. The department has instructed all the district educational officers (DEOs) to make necessary arrangements for the conduct of spot valuation.

