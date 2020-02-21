Telangana: All hands on deck for Pattana Pragathi

By | Published: 12:26 am

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Thursday held a review meeting with top officials at BRKR Bhavan and took stock of the arrangements made for Pattana Pragathi, which kicks off on February 24.

The Chief Secretary checked out software developed by the Municipal Administration Department for entry of details regarding the programme and suggested that it be further simplified. He ordered that the details of every ward, municipality and officials concerned be collected immediately and a nodal officer appointed for each ward. A team of officials will also be formed to participate in Pattana Pragathi. In all, four committees with 15 members each for every ward should be constituted.

The Chief Secretary observed that some districts were lagging behind and hence were directed to ensure 100 per cent formation of committees and upload their data. The focus of Pattana Pragathi will be on sanitation, Haritha Haram, community toilets, crematoriums, nurseries, integrated vegetable and non-vegetarian markets, playgrounds and parks.

A special survey to identify illiterate persons has to be conducted. A web-enabled form, in line with Palle Pragathi, was circulated. This survey will also be conducted in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) and Cantonment areas. The Finance Department released Rs 156 crore to GHMC and Rs 140 crore to municipalities under the 14th Finance Commission grants for February and March.

The Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Commissioner and Director Municipal Administration (CDMA) will visit some districts. Principal Secretary Municipal Administration Arvind Kumar, GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, CDMA Satyanarayana and TSSPDCL CMD Raghuma Reddy, among others, attended the meeting.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.