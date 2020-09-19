Telangana: All irrigation Projects including KLIS receiving heavy inflows

At Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage, the inflow is 2,60,000 cusecs and the same quantity has been discharged by lifting 46 gates out of 85 gates

Hyderabad: With the three main barrages of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS) receiving heavy inflows from the catchment areas and almost reaching the Full Reservoir Level (FRL), project engineers have lifted gates and are discharging water down the stream. Similar situation is prevailing at all major reservoirs elsewhere in the State.

At Lakshmi (Medigadda) barrage, the inflow is 2,60,000 cusecs and the same quantity has been discharged by lifting 46 gates out of 85 gates. The quantum of water available in the barrage is 3.3 tmc and the project has 94 meters of water out of an FRL of 100 meters. At Saraswathi (Annaram) barrage the inflow and outflows were 1,60,000 cusecs and 30 gates out of 66 gates have been lifted to let the flood water out. The quantum of water available is 7.6 tmc and the water level is 117.5 meters against an FRL of 119 meters.

At Parvathi (Sundilla) the inflow and outflows were 2,00,000 cusecs , the number of gates lifted were 60 out of 74. Quantum of water in store was 6.8 tmc and level of water was 128.5 ,meters out of an FRL of 130 meters.

On other projects on Godavari and its tributaries, Sri Ram Sagar Project was receiving 1,46,874 cusecs and discharging 1,25,000 cusecs. Sripada Yellampally was receiving 2,04,400 cusecs, and the same quantity has been released. Lower Manair Dam was receiving 55,377 cusecs and the same amount has been discharged. Inflow into Singur was 23,974 and out flow was only 123 cusecs.

On river Krishna, Priyadarshini Jurala continued to receive huge inflows of 2,01,800 cusecs, and outflow was 1,95,539 cusecs. Over 21,000 cusecs has been utilized by the hydroelectric power generation station. Inflows into Srisailam were 2,60,365 cusecs and outflows were 4,13,017 cusecs. The Quantity of water in the reservoir was 215.08 against its maximum capacity of 215.81 tmc.

At Nagarjuna Sagar the inflow and out was 1,50,331 cusecs and the quantum of water available was 309.65 tmc against reservoir capacity of 312.05 tmc. At Pulichintala the inflow was 1,50,615 cusecs and out flow was 1,36,365 cusecs.

