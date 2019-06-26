Telangana all set for direct export of quality seed

By | Published: 10:50 pm 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: Agriculture Minister S Niranjan Reddy on Wednesday said Telangana completed all formalities, including establishing necessary seed testing centres for direct export of quality seed to various countries.

Telangana produced about 65 lakh quintals of seed every year and emerged as a major exporter through the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) to various countries in Europe and South America, apart from Australia.

The Minister, speaking at the inaugural function of the 32nd International Seed Testing Association (ISTA) Congress being held for the first time in Hyderabad, said about 400 seed companies, besides different scientific and agricultural institutions, were operating from the State, making it a destination for the seed industry in the country.

The Telangana government brought numerous policies and reforms to strengthen public seed organisations and encourage private industries to supply quality seed to farmers, he said. Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali said seed produced in Telangana was sought after across the world for the quality. He advised the stakeholders to maintain international standards in seed production to gain demand for their produce.

Meanwhile, Secretary of Union Agriculture Ministry Sanjay Agarwal said the Centre was likely to come out with a technology to facilitate traceability of seed by June 2020. The Central government was coming out with a software system in association with seed manufacturers associations, he said.

When farmers buy seed, they would be able to see where the seed originated from using a barcode or QR code. The department was collaborating with various institutes to produce quality seed, especially in horticulture, Agarwal said.

Union Agriculture Ministry Joint Secretary Ashwani Kumar, Telangana State Principal Secretary for Agriculture C Parthasarathi, ISTA president Craig McGill and other delegates also spoke at the inaugural function.

The eight-day international conference kicked off on a grand note. About 400 delegates — comprising scientists, policy-makers and industry representatives — from around 80 countries, including the UK, South Africa, Argentina, New Zealand, Canada and Austria, would participate in the series of workshops and discussions scheduled to be held till July 3.

