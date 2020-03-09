Telangana allocates Rs 2,650 crore for fee reimbursement

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: The State government with its strong belief that education empowers the marginal communities in the State, has made significant allocations for various sub-heads in the education sector.

Finance Minister T Harish Rao said the government had allocated Rs 2,650 crore towards fee reimbursement. Apart from funds for Education Department, the government was spending for maintenance of residential schools, scholarships etc, the Minister said, adding that the government was providing overseas scholarships of up to Rs 20 lakh for SC, ST, BC and Minority students studying overseas.

The government set aside Rs 10,421 crore for School Education Department and Rs 1,723.27 crore for Higher Education Department. Besides, it also set aside Rs 100 crore towards its efforts to eradicate illiteracy in the State. “Social awareness is possible only through literacy, and to achieve total literacy, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has given an inspirational call ‘Each One-Teach One’, he said said, adding that the government was running 959 Residential Educational Institutions for SC, ST, BC and Minority students, providing them education with high standards along with nutritious meals and accommodation.

