Telangana always stands by backward classes: Harish Rao

By | Published: 10:36 pm

Hyderabad: No other State in the country has launched so many programmes for the overall development of backward classes, Finance Minister T Harish Rao said on Sunday. Harish Rao, along with Health Minister Etela Rajender, Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Labour Minister Ch Malla Reddy, was participating in the swearing in ceremony of Perika Association’s new executive committee at a function in suburban Kompally.

Harish Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had allocated Cabinet berths for leaders from the Perika community considering their wisdom and knowledge. He informed that he helped in building a Perika Bhavan in Siddipet at a cost of Rs 2.5 crore and also Perika community halls in several villages.

He called upon the members of the community to help each other as a community is nothing but a big united family. The Finance Minister also assured the community which has sacrificed their valuable Perika hostel land for road expansion in Hyderabad that they will be provided with an alternative site.

Etela Rajender said there is nothing wrong in forming into an association based on a community as it helps in the social development of that group. “After formation of Telangana, several communities have become cohesive and developing in different sectors, Perika’s one among them, he pointed out. Srinivas Yadav said that students from backward classes are receiving best education through residential schools run by the government.

Malla Reddy assured that he would speak with the Chief Minister about a site for Perika Bhavan in Hyderabad. The new executive committee that took over included Chunchu Ushanna, honorary president, Madda Lingaiah president, Sunkara Anand associate president, L Prabhakar Verma, general secretary,and Sandela Sudhakar treasurer. Actress Jeevita Rajasekhar inaugurated the blood donation camp on the occasion.

