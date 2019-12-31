Telangana among top 3 states in NITI Aayog ranking

By | Published: 12:28 am 12:31 am

Hyderabad: In a clear indication of achieving significant progress in economy, poverty alleviation, zero hunger, health, education and other major developmental goals since achieving statehood, Telangana has been ranked 3rd in India in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) India Index rankings, released by National Institution for Transforming India (NITI) Aayog, the think-tank of the Government of India (GOI) on Monday.

Last year, Telangana State was ranked 9th in the NITI Aayog rankings and this year, thanks to strides made in social and industrial sectors, the State has climbed six positions to emerge in top three in India. The top two positions in the NITI Aayog rankings were taken by Kerala and Himachal Pradesh, respectively, while the third position was shared by Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 67 points.

Interestingly, of the five top performing Indian States, Telangana is the only one that has displayed significant improvement in various sectors by improving its last year’s score from 61 points to 67 points this year, while other Indian States had just registered incremental growth.

Kerala was ranked number 1 with 70 points, while last year it had scored 69 points and Himachal Pradesh was second ranked with 69 points. According to NITI Aayog rankings, Andhra Pradesh scored 67 points this year, while last year it scored 64 points.

TS number 1 in growth

The State is ranked number 1 in the category of ‘Decent Work and Economic Growth’, which is measured through Ease of Doing Business (EoDB), percentage of unemployment rate, labour force participation and per capital annual growth rate of Net Domestic Product.

Telangana State scored 82 points in this category, while last year it secured 75 points in the NITI Aayog rankings. In Ease of Doing Business (EoDB) indicator, Telangana scored 98.28 points (out of 100), which is the highest scored by any Indian State in SDG India rankings.

Frontrunner in 8 categories

The NITI Aayog rankings have placed Telangana as a frontrunner in as many as 8 different categories. The categories in which Telangana has emerged as frontrunner include ‘Good Health and Well Being’, ‘Clean Water and Sanitation’, ‘Affordable and Clean Energy’, Decent Work and Economic Growth’, Reduced Inequalities’, ‘Climate Action’, ‘Life on Land’ and ‘Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions’.

The SDG India Index rankings were released on Monday in New Delhi by Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar, CEO Amitabh Kant and other NITI Aayog members.

