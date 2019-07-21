Telangana, an emerging tourist paradise

By | Published: 12:13 am 11:58 pm

Hyderabad: Call it an emerging paradise for adventure lovers or a land of magnificent history and unparalleled beauty, Telangana is a place, which boasts of rich culture and a plethora of eye-catching destinations that offer an enchanting experience to tourists.This is what boosted the State’s tourism, which rose significantly in the last five years.

According to data of the Department of Tourism for the last five years, domestic tourist arrivals witnessed a steady year-on-year growth and shot up by nearly two crore since 2014. If the domestic tourist arrivals in the State stood at 7.20 crore in 2014, the figure rose to 9.20 crore by 2018 as pilgrimage centres, majestic dams, mesmerising hills and lakes, wildlife sanctuaries, imposing monuments and breath-taking waterfalls attracted tourists all year round. Greater Hyderabad was attracting more number of tourists.

Out of 9.20 crore tourists arrivals in the State last year, Greater Hyderabad, which includes Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy and Vikarabad, had a footfall of close to two crore.“A tour to Telangana promises an experience worth cherishing, given the host of religious destinations, majestic monuments and the aroma of mouthwatering cuisine. Tourists can book Telangana Tourism packages online on www.telanganatourism.gov.in,” an official said.

On the other hand, the foreign tourist arrivals to the State too shot up sharply in the last five years. The spurt, which began in 2014, was witnessing considerable growth with each passing year.With 75,171 arrivals from foreign countries in 2014, the international tourism graph in the State increased more than fourfold by 2018 with 3.18 lakh foreign tourist arrivals. Out of the 3.18 lakh foreign tourist arrivals in 2018, Greater Hyderabad alone witnessed a footfall of 3.11 lakh.

On foreign tourists mostly being confined to Hyderabad, tourism officials said several parts in the State have picturesque spots and were being developed. Transport connectivity to cater the needs of foreigners was also being put in place. According to the officials, places such as Ananthagiri Hills, Nagarjuna Sagar, Jogulamba Temple, Bogatha waterfalls, Laknavaram Lake, Ramappa Temple, Kuntala waterfalls, Yadadri, Basara and Bhadrachalam Papikondalu were the most visited places in the State.

