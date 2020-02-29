Telangana: Annapurna meals initiative completes six years

By | Published: 12:34 am 12:48 am

Hyderabad: What started as a humble means of serving quality meals to the poor has now evolved into a gigantic initiative. And serving four crore meals, the Rs 5 Annapurna meals programme will be completing six years on March 2.

To mark the occasion, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar will be serving the four crore meal plate at Ameerpet on Monday.

The initiative was launched on March 2, 2014 and the first centre was introduced at Nampally Sarai. Interestingly, Somesh Kumar was then the Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). Since then, gradually many centres mushroomed across the city and today 150 centres are operated serving steaming hot, hygienic and delicious food all for just Rs 5. Nearly 35,000 meals are served daily at these 150 centres, much to the satisfaction of many students, employees, executives, police personnel and others.

Apart from relishing tasty and hygienic food, the initiative is helping many save some money as well. Madhusudan, a student from Mahabubnagar cannot afford Rs 60 for lunch. Instead, he relishes Rs 5 meals at Yousufguda. “By eating at Annapurna centre, I am not only enjoying sumptuous meals but also saving nearly Rs 50 per meal. And it means a lot to me,” he says.

Like Madhusudan, there are many, especially employees, housekeeping staff, marketing executives and others, who have lunch at these centres. “I can afford meals in a hotel but I prefer Annapurna centres, as I am assured of the quality, hygiene and more importantly, the taste. Visit any centre, the quality and taste remains the same,” adds Rajashekhar, a private employee.

Irrespective of regions and areas, these centres are a big hit with people and the demand for more such centres has been increasing with each passing year. Following Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar’s Rao instructions, the GHMC has established 150 centres in association with Hare Krishna Movement, which prepare the food, and efforts are on to make them more spacious.

Accordingly, transformation of Annapurna Rs 5 meal centres in the city has commenced. From being small and cramped, the centre at Yousufguda has turned into a spacious centre offering provision for washing hands, drinking purified water under sufficient shade. The new centres will be set up in space covering about 120 yards with a gate and compound wall will also be constructed around the centres. In addition to this, there will be an overhead water tank, toilets and marble flooring. These works are being taken up with a cost of nearly Rs 24 lakh at Yousufguda centre. Next in the offing is the one at LB Nagar crossroads.

“It feels good to be associated with such a noble initiative. People are enjoying quality food and utmost care is taken in preparing the meals. We are looking forward to partner with the State government in future endeavors,” says Hare Krishna Movement president Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa.

The municipal corporation has to spend additional Rs 30 crore every year towards this scheme. The municipal corporation had earmarked a budget of Rs 11 crore for the year 2014-15 for launching the scheme.

Rs 5 meals coming up across State

Hyderabad: After making their presence felt in Hyderabad, Annapurna meals centres are now coming up in several neighbouring municipalities and districts as well. In Warangal, eight centres are being operated serving 4,500 meals a day. Likewise, these centres are offering quality food to many in Karimnagar, Siricilla, Mahabubnagar, Suryapet, Khammam, Kothagudem and many other places in the State.

