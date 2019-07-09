Telangana, AP hold talks on Godavari water diversion

By | Published: 12:43 am 1:17 am

Hyderabad: Top engineers from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday studied several proposals on route and alignment to divert Godavari water to Srisailam project following the Chief Ministers of the two States, K Chandrashekhar Rao and Y S Jaganmohan Reddy, arriving at a broad understanding on maximum utilisation of Godavari water for greater mutual benefit.

Officials from the two States, who met at Jala Soudha in the city for the first time after the recent Chief Ministers’ meeting, discussed ways and means to meet the combined shortfall of about 900 tmc between demand and availability of water in Krishna basin.

The two States require 1,300 tmc of water to meet their irrigation and drinking needs in Krishna basin. The actual requirement of Telangana State alone would be 700 to 800 tmc, against its assured share of 500 tmc. The water yield from Krishna basin, however, is only 400 tmc per annum after the enhanced height of Almatti Dam in Karnataka.

Flood waters’ flow

With regard to the flood water flowing waste down the Dowleswaram barrage in Godavari river is concerned, even in a worst year, it is over 1,000 tmc of water and in a normal year with good rainfall, it goes up to 5,000 tmc, said senior officials who were party to the discussions. The requirement of energy and costs involved in lifting flood waters from a point of lower elevation in Godavari river to Srisailam project, a point of higher elevation in Krishna basin, also came up for discussion.

Both States have put forth their proposals for this purpose. What is common in the proposals made by the two States was the drawal of Godavari water from Polavaram project and lifting it across Vaikuntapuram barrage, Pulichintala project, Nagarjunasagar Tail pond and Nagarjunasagar dam before the water is emptied in Srisailam project. Officials from Andhra Pradesh have put forward another proposal which suggested route alignment to draw water from Dummugudem project and take it to Srisailam.

Officials from Telangana also suggested lifting water from Rampur village, located between Kantalapalli and Dummugdem projects to take the Godavari flood water to Srisailam. The proposals made by the two States would be studied further to arrive at a final option that can deliver maximum water, to meet the needs of both the States, in Krishna basin.

Riparian issues



Riparian issues and legal impediments coming in the way of diversion of Godavari water, in the context of the award of the Krishna water disputes tribunal-1, also were discussed threadbare.

The entitlement of upper riparian States — Maharashtra and Karnataka — and the claims likely to be made for an additional share of water in case of diverting Godavari water from Polavaram to Krishna basin also were taken into consideration while discussing the options before them.

The engineering officials of both the States would meet once again and give a final report soon so as to enable the Chief Ministers of the two States to take a final decision on the proposal for diverting Godavari water to Krishna.

The Engineers in Chief of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, C Muralidhar and Venkateswar Rao, respectively, were among those who took part in the discussions.

