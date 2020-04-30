Telangana appoints nodal officers for stranded persons

By | Published: 12:39 am

Hyderabad: Panchayat Raj and Rural Development Secretary Sandeep Kumar Sultania has been designated as the nodal officer for the movement of persons stranded due to lockdown, while ADGP (Law and Order) Jitender has been nominated as police nodal officer. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar issued the orders after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs permitted movement of persons stranded due to the lockdown.

During a review meeting, Somesh Kumar informed that the Centre asked Chief Secretaries of all States to provide details of persons belonging to their respective States who were stranded in Telangana.

They were also asked to make necessary transport arrangements to pick up the people from their respective States in coordination with Telangana nodal authority for facilitation. Further, the State government will arrange for screening of the persons and issue passes to the asymptomatic persons for the journey.

Persons who are stranded in Telangana State and wish to move to their native States can contact their native States for necessary transport arrangement where the Telangana State government will issue necessary permit passes.

The nodal officers will be assisted by a team of officers to make necessary arrangements for smooth movement of stranded persons.

