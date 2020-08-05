Telangana approaches SC over GO 203 of AP, seeks stay

By | Published: 5:35 pm

Hyderabad: The State government on Wednesday approached the Supreme Court seeking stay orders against the controversial GO 203 issued by the Andhra Pradesh government inviting tenders for construction of the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme. It had filed a special leave petition in the Supreme Court through e-filing system in this regard.

In its petition, the State government informed the Supreme Court that Telangana has suffered severe losses in terms of river water share in undivided Andhra Pradesh which was admitted by the Bachawat Tribunal as well. It alleged that the Andhra Pradesh government took an unilateral decision and invited tenders for construction of Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, expansion of Pothireddypadu project and also increasing the capacity of the Srisailam Right Bank Canal, issuing GO 203 in May this year. Further, the Telangana government said allowing the projects envisaged by the Andhra Pradesh government will do injustice to Telangana State especially the erstwhile Mahabubnagar district.

The Telangana government argued that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme is a new project which requires numerous clearances including the Apex Council comprising the Union Minister for Jal Shakthi and the Chief Ministers of both the States as per the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. Though the Krishna River Management Board also asked the Andhra Pradesh government to submit detailed project reports of these projects and stop any further action until obtaining necessary approvals, the Andhra Pradesh government invited tenders. The petition is likely to be heard in a couple of days.

Meanwhile, the Union Ministry of Jal Shakthi postponed the Apex Council meeting scheduled to be held on Wednesday via video conference following a request from Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. It had informed that fresh date for the meeting will announced later.

