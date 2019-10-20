Telangana: Army Man stabbed to death at Narsampet

By | Published: 12:10 pm

Warangal Rural: An army jawan was stabbed to death by his friend at Vallabhav Nagar in Narsampet town in the district on Saturday night.

The deceased was identified Hanmakonda Prem Kumar (30). According to the information, he was reportedly stabbed with a knife and even with a screwdriver by one Dudimetla Dilip, one of his friends.

The incident happened after they boozed during the birthday celebrations of a friend.

Injured Prem Kumar was first admitted to a local hospital, but he died on the way while being shifted to Hyderabad. Prem Kumar arrived in Narsampet just three days ago to see his mother who is sick for some time now. He is survived by a wife and two children.

The cause behind the murder is yet to be ascertained by the police. Narsampet ACP Sunitha Mohan said that they were investigating the case from all angles and got CCTV footage from the nearby locations of the scene of offence.

