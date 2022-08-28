Telangana: Around 6,03,955 candidates attend constables recruitment test

The test was conducted to fill up 15,644 vacancies of SCT PC civil or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of transport constables, and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables.

Hyderabad: Around 6,03,955 candidates attended a written test conducted by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) on Sunday for recruiting Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) police constables (PCs) Civil or equivalent posts, Transport and Prohibition and Excise (P&E) departments constables.

The test was conducted in 1,601 examination centers in and around Hyderabad and 38 other towns across the State from 10 am to 1 pm. The test was conducted to fill up 15,644 vacancies of SCT PC civil or equivalent posts, 63 vacancies of transport constables, and 614 vacancies of Prohibition & Excise Constables. The notification for the exam was issued on April 28, 2022.

Board Chairman VV Srinivasa Rao, in a press release here, informed candidates that the QP book code to be filled up on the OMR sheet was only confirmatory in nature and has no significance with regard to marks or evaluation. Hence, the candidates having any apprehensions about their not having filled QP book code up properly, especially those who received QP book – C, may rest assured that their OMRs will be customarily considered and evaluated without relying solely on the confirmatory QP book code.

He said the test was conducted smoothly, by scrupulously abiding by all the norms and regulations, as per the planned schedule. Biometric attendance of the candidates, including digital fingerprints and photographs, has been captured during the test to facilitate the conduct of further processes.

The preliminary key for the test will be made available on the official website: www.tslprb.in within a few days, he added.