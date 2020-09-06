Telangana: Arrangements in place for EAMCET

A total of 1,43,165 students applied for the engineering stream of which more than 1.20 lakh have already downloaded their hall tickets.

By | Published: 11:44 pm

Hyderabad: Elaborate arrangements are being put in place for conducting the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) 2020 for engineering stream on September 9, 10, 11 and 14. The computer-based exam will be held in two sessions i.e. from 9 am to 12 noon, and 3 pm to 6 pm at 102 test centres including 79 in Telangana State and 23 in Andhra Pradesh State.

A total of 1,43,165 students applied for the engineering stream of which more than 1.20 lakh have already downloaded their hall tickets.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University-Hyderabad (JNTU-H) which is organising the test has provided the centre route map on the hall tickets. All candidates have been advised to visit the centre a day before the examination to identify the exact location and route. Students will be permitted into the centre 1 hour 15 minutes before the commencement of the test. Candidates will not be permitted into the centre even if they are late by a minute after the commencement of the test.

Students who are appearing for the test must give a self-declaration form stating that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus nor identified as a potential carrier of Covid-19.

Candidates should declare whether they have symptoms like cough, cold/running nose, fever, and breathing problem. The university said that no waiting place will be provided for accompanying persons at the test centres in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

