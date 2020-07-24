Telangana asked to inform High Court if OGH a heritage building

By | Published: 12:13 am

Hyderabad: A two-judge Bench of the Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the State government to inform the court if Osmania General Hospital (OGH) was a heritage building and if the area was declared heritage area.

The panel, comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijaysen Reddy, was with dealing a batch of PILs filed by Healthcare Reforms Doctors Association and others to immediately initiate steps to construct new multistoried building blocks/complex for housing Osmania General Hospital Nursing College Hostel and other supporting facilities in the place of the existing dilapidated blocks/structures, including IP Block, in the 26.05 acres of land in Afzalgunj.

Sama Sandeep Reddy, counsel appearing for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court a memo issued by the Directorate of Medical Education, Hyderabad, directing the OGH Superintendent to vacate wards and also an article which reported the dilapidated condition of the hospital. A Sanjeev Kumar, special government pleader appearing for the State, told the court that there was another set of PILs filed, where the petitioners contended that OGH was a heritage structure and that it should not be demolished. He sought hearing of all petitions together.

He further informed the court that some part of the existing building was a heritage structure and that the government had renovated the premises spending Rs 6 crore in August 2019. The court while posting the case to August directed all the cases seeking demolition and seeking protection be posted together.

Free commodities to trangenders: Hearing adjourned

The same panel took on file the circular issued by the State government to fair price shop dealers to provide rice and other commodities to transgenders on production of Aadhaar card or any other ID card issued by authorities disclosing their identity. In absence of the same, a medical certificate issued by hospital or tahsildar would also be valid.

The court was dealing with a PIL filed by Vyjayanti Vasanta Mogli seeking directions to the State government to provide free of cost ration and other provisions including vegetables and fruit to transgenders through ration shops and also other outlets without insisting on the ration card. It also sought directions to the government to provide medicines, including HIV medications, hormone therapy and others, free of cost to them.

The complainant also wanted the government to provide three months of social security pension to them under the Aasara scheme besides providing free LPG cylinders and waiving electricity bill for 6 months. The court posted the case to August 20 for further hearing.

Atrocities Act: Directive to SHO

Justice T Vinod Kumar of the High Court on Thursday directed the Station House Officer, Marriguda Police Station, Nalgonda district, to deal in accordance with law a complaint under the Atrocities Act. The judge heard a writ petition filed by Ambothu Lalu and another seeking protection to the lands of the petitioners under Section 17 of the SC&ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. It was pointed out that despite approaching the Superintendent of Police, Nalgonda, and the Station House Officer concerned, the protection was not being provided to the petitioners under the Act and that the unofficial respondents, despite judicial orders from the Junior Civil Judge, Devarkonda, were enjoying 1 acre and 35 guntas of land. The orders of the court were not being implemented and the police protection was not being provided.

Demolition coverage: Hearing posted for today

Justice Challa Kodanda Ram of the High Court posted the hearing to Friday on a writ plea on the rights of journalists and press to cover the demolition activity of the Secretary buildings.

The court also sought the view of the State if it was willing to share the progress of the demolition in the form of a daily bulletin. The writ was filed by VIL Media Private Limited challenging the actions of the government and the GHMC in not allowing the media to cover the demolition as being in violation of the fundamental rights. Naveen Kumar, appearing on behalf of the petitioner, contended that GHMC officials had threatened the residents nearby to not allow any journalists into their premises for covering the demolition. BS Prasad, Advocate General for the State, requested time for getting instruction.

