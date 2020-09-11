Telangana Assembly passes new Revenue bills

Assembly unanimously passed them without any changes after deliberations for over five hours

Published: 9:33 pm

Hyderabad: In a historic decision, the Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Friday unanimously passed the new Revenue Bills paving the way for reforms in land administration and registration in the State. The Bills – the Telangana Rights in Land and Pattadar Passbooks Bill 2020, the Telangana Abolition of the Posts of Village Revenue Officers Bill 2020, the Telangana Municipal Laws Amendment Bill 2020 and the Telangana Panchayat Raj Amendment Bill 2020, were passed without any changes after deliberations for over five hours.

“These bills are only the first step in ushering revenue reforms in the State. Though providing conclusive titles to land owners could put an end to land disputes in the State, we still have a long way to go to establish complete reforms which will require enactment of some more laws and abolition of others,” Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said, replying to issues raised by legislators during the discussion on the Bills.

Reiterating that the State government was neither abolishing the old Revenue Acts nor was it superceding them with the launch of Dharani portal, Chandrashekhar Rao said: “We had about 160 to 170 laws in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh which were brought down to 87 in Telangana State after repealing old and irrelavant Acts. Now, the Dharani website will be used as a tool to reduce corruption and improve transparency. This is not the only solution to end all our woes,” he clarified, adding that the new Revenue Act will be a collection of various laws.

Dharani Safety

The Chief Minister also clarified that the Dharani website which was being launched as part of the new Revenue Act, will be operated by Telangana State Technology Services (TSTS) under the State government and will not be outsourced to any private company. With regard to safety of the data, he explained that the land records will be kept in three forms – e-records, digital records and also physical documents. Similarly, the data will be stored in different servers in safe locations across the nation and all measures will be taken to safeguard them.

Rythu Bandhu implementation

Chandrashekhar Rao was unequivocal in stating that the new Revenue Acts were aimed at easing problems of people, but were not a permanent solution to all disputes. Citing an example, he said the State government extended the benefits of Rythu Bandhu scheme to about 57.9 lakh farmers totallly owning 1.45 lakh acres. “We distributed Rs 7,279 crore within 48 hours. Some farmers may not have received the financial assistance, but there were no complaints from farmers that their money was given to some other person. This indicates that there are no major disputes pertaining to these lands. Let us focus on these lands and start streamlining the system using the new Acts,” he added.

Land Survey

The Chief Minister observed that a permanent solution to land disputes in the State can be found only with a comprehensive survey. He stated that more laws will be introduced, amended and abolished in future to strengthen land administration. He said that successive governments in undivided Andhra Pradesh adopted unscientific approach towards land policies and gave pattas wihout understanding the field level situation.

“The land pattas were given without demarcating approach roads or borders of each land which led to disputes. Against limited land available, the pattas were issued for larger extents of land. For instance, pattas were distributed for 9,000 acres in Mattampalli village in Suryapet district despite availability of just 1,600 acres,” he said. He made it clear that all issues cannot be resolved in one go and that the State government was committed to resolving them in a phased manner. He assured that all loopholes will be plugged and flaws in the existing laws will be addressed.

