Telangana Assembly remembers Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Assembly on Monday unanimously adopted a condolence motion remembering the services of Dubbaka MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy. The Assembly also offered tributes to former legislators of the house ,Kaveti Sammaiah ,Juvvadi Ratnakar Rao, Salluri Pochaiah , P Ramaswamy, Masku Narsimha, B Krishna, Sunnam Rajaiah , Yadma Kista Reddy and Mathangi Narsaiah.

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao moving the condolence motion has said that he is doing it with deep pain and sorrow. ” Ramalinga Reddy grew along with the separate Telangana movement as a leader. He was down to earth and always was a people’s man. His death at a very young age is very unfortunate,” he said. Recalling his progressive attitude, the Chief Minister said that Ramalinga Reddy was against dowry and other kinds of social evils.

IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao described Ramalinga Reddy as a very active leader who led a very simple life. “In 2004 when there was heavy demand for Dommata (now Dubbaka) seat , TRS Chief allocated the seat to Ramalinga Reddy knowing very well his deep rooted sentiment towards Telangana,” he said.Koppula Eshwar, Bhatti Vikramarka, Vemula Prashanth Reddy , Padma Devender Reddy were among the others who spoke on the condolence motion.

