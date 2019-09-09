Telangana Assembly session from Sept 14 to 22

By | Published: 11:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Budget session of the State Legislature will be conducted till September 22. The Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, presided by the Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy, decided to hold the session from September 14 to 22 without a break. Following the presentation of the budget by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in the Assembly on Monday, the Speaker adjourned the House to meet on September 14. The State Legislature will not meet on Tuesday and Thursday on account of of Muharrum and Ganesh immersion respectively.

The BAC, which met after the budget presentation, decided that general discussion on Budget will be held on September 14 and 15. The Chief Minister will reply to the general discussion on September 15 itself. Discussion on demands will be held from September 16 to 22. With a similar schedule to be followed by the State Legislative Council, the upper House, however, will meet for one day on Wednesday to elect its Chairman.

