Telangana Assembly session from Sept 7, likely for 20 days

Four major Bills, including new Revenue Act, likely to be introduced

By | Published: 9:12 pm

Hyderabad: The State Legislative Assembly and the Council are likely to remain in session for about 20 days, starting September 7. However, a final decision in this regard will be taken during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, said Council chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy.

Further, he stated that about four major Bills, including new Revenue Act, are likely to be introduced during the session.

In an informal interaction with the mediapersons at his chambers on the Council premises on Monday, Sukhender Reddy said the session will be held in strict adherence to the Covid-19 guidelines. Precautionary measures like thermal screening, temperature check, masks and sanitisers are being arranged on the Council premises.

He said eight new seats are being arranged inside the Council meeting hall to ensure physical distance between the legislators. Similar arrangements are also being made in the Press and the Visitors galleries.

The Council chairman reiterated that the State government will take legal course to safeguard its rights over Krishna River water and will not compromise if the Andhra Pradesh government makes attempts to illegally divert the water.

“The Pothireddypadu project itself is an illegal project and the Rayalaseema Left Canal is an addition to it. Along with former Minister K Jana Reddy, I wrote letter to the then Congress government in the State opposing the Pothireddypadu project. However, none of the Ministers from Telangana region in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh responded on the issue,” he stated.

Sukhender Reddy stated that there was no option other than construction of lift irrigation projects to provide irrigation water in Telangana State. He pointed out that the State government was only redesigning the approved projects on Godavari River. He said all four States- Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Maharashtra had projects on Krishna River.

On the fire mishap at the Srisailam Hydel Power Station, Sukhender Reddy said a probe was being conducted to verify the cause of the accident and it was not advisable to blame anyone at this juncture.

Reacting to speculations over Minister KT Rama Rao assuming the post of the Chief Minister, he felt that Rao was capable of discharging his duties in any role and the decision in this regard had to be taken by Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao himself.

Further, he rubbished the rumours and stated that he was happy in the Constitutional post of the Council Chairman which was a responsibility given to him by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

He expressed confidence that the Chief Minister will not do ignore the Telangana agitators and will do justice to their sacrifices at appropriate time. He stated that leaders from other parties cannot be prevented from joining TRS to maintain political equations.

