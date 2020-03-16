TS Assembly unanimously passes resolution opposing CAA

By | Published: 11:39 am 2:22 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Legislative Assembly on Monday unanimously passed a resolution opposing the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by Parliament.

Members cutting across party lines including those from the opposition Congress, and the MIM, supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, who said Telangana had very strong reasons to oppose the CAA brought in by the BJP-led NDA government.

Moving the resolution and initiating the discussion on the resolution, Chandrashekhar Rao said the issue was not a question of Muslims or Hindus, but one that affected the entire country. “In a civilized society like India, we can’t tolerate such nuisance which has led to unrest in several parts of the country amid apprehensions in the minds of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that Telangana, as the youngest State in the country, and one that was contributing significantly to nation-building, had the responsibility to speak on such issues. “At a time when the world is moving towards breaking down borders, is there a need for such divisive politics in the country,” he asked.

“We have very strong reasons to oppose the CAA, NRC and NPR. This is not to be taken lightly, and there is need to oppose such narrow-minded politics. Dissent can’t be seen as anti-national, which is what is happening now,” he said, and pointed out that several other States like West Bengal, Kerala, Rajasthan had also passed resolutions opposing the CAA.

Condemning slogans like “Goli maro sa…..ko,” raised by some leaders during the election campaign, Chandarashekhar Rao asked whether this kind of divisive and provocative politics was needed.

