Telangana Assembly to follow Parliament guidelines for Covid proof proceedings

“All the staff attending the assembly will be screened for Covid-19, and Assembly staff marshalls were directed to undergo tests two days ahead of the session,” Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy said.

By | Published: 4:06 pm

Hyderabad: Minister for Legislative Affairs Vemula Prashanth Reddy said that all steps have been taken for the safe proceedings of Telangana Legislative Assembly and Council meetings slated for September 7 by strictly implementing the guidelines given by the Parliament.

Speaking with media here on Friday, he said that a gap of six feet will be maintained between every seat in both the houses and 40 additional seats in Assembly and 8 additional seats in Council were arranged. “All the staff attending the assembly will be screened for Covid-19, and Assembly staff marshalls were directed to undergo tests two days ahead of the session,” he said.

He further said all the media representatives attending the sessions will also have to undergo tests which will be organised by the secretary of legislature. “GHMC will undertake sanitisation of the entire premises, MLA quarters. Additional number of medical teams will be manning the Assembly infirmary. Only Ministers, MLAs, MLCs and their personal assistants will be allowed inside the premises,” he said.

The minister said that while all the government officers will be tested for Covid, only those who have to attend discussion on their concerned subject will be allowed inside. PPE kits, rapid test kits, oximeters, and two ambulances each for both the houses will be kept ready all the time. “On the other hand arrangements are being made to ensure that all the questions are answered and the Chief Secretary is coordinating with all the departments,” he said. He also urged government officials to ensure that the monsoon session runs smoothly despite of the fear of the pandemic.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .