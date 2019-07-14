Telangana Association of New Zealand celebrates Bonalu festival

By | Published: 3:32 pm 3:46 pm

Hyderabad: Telangana Association of New Zealand (TANZ) celebrated Bonalu festival in Auckland, New Zealand on July 7, which was witnessed by over 300 people.

The Bonalu festivities of TANZ featured pooja, Bonalu samarpana, potharaju and vodi Biyyam, which were carried out with gaiety and fervour.

The president of TANZ, Narendar Reddy, Vice president, Dayanand Katakam along with all the committee members worked hard to put together a great event, a press release said.

Prasanna, Varun, Narsing, Karthik and team has provided delicious food to all the attendees. Kiran, Laxmi, Vijetha, Sandeep, Sridhar and Raj, Saya helped with setting everything for the event.

TANZ thanked all the community members and attendees for their support. Event was sponsored by Dayanand and family and all the committee members and families supported throughout the event.

