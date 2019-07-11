Telangana Association of UK celebrates Bonalu

By | Published: 12:51 am

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated the Bonalu festival on a grand scale in West London where the ambience of ‘Lashkar’ in Secunderabad was recreated.

The celebrations were held at Isleworth auditorium at Syon School in West London and were attended by over 800 NRIs from various parts of the UK. Indian origin local MPs Virendra Sharma, Seema Malhotra, Ruth Cadbury, Hounslow Deputy Mayor Raghwinder Siddhu and Indian High Commission to UK representative Prem Jeet attended the programme as the chief guests.

The main highlights of the event including the procession with ‘Potharaju’ followed by women carrying ‘Bonam’ on their heads across the streets of London. Several local Englishmen also joined the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Virendra Sharma said the efforts of the TAUK to promote Telangana culture in a foreign land was inspiring. Telangana has been in the news as the most happening State in India with developmental works at a brick pace under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Indian High Commission to UK representative Prem Jeet said the Telangana community in UK was very much enthusiastic about such social events. He appreciated the TAUK for its support to such cultural activities and to the community in UK and back home. TAUK president Pavitra Kandi, TAUK founder Anil Kurmachalam and others also participated in the celebrations.

