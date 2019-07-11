Telangana Association of UK celebrates Bonalu in London

By | Published: 3:33 pm

Hyderabad: The Telangana Association of United Kingdom (TAUK) celebrated Bonalu festival on a grand scale in West London, where the ambience of ‘Lashkar; in Secunderabad was recreated. The celebrations, attended by over 800 NRIs from various parts of the UK, were held in the auditorium of the Isleworth and Syon School in West London.

Chief guests for the event were Indian origin local MPs Virendra Sharma, Seema Malhotra, Ruth Cadbury, Hounslow Deputy Mayor Raghwinder Siddhu and Indian High Commission to UK representative Prem Jeet.The main attractions were the traditional Potharaju and women carrying ‘Bonam’ across several streets of London. Several local Englishmen joined the celebrations.

Speaking on the occasion, MP Virendra Sharma said he was glad to be part of the celebration of Telangana’s festival Bonalu. Efforts of the TAUK to promote Telangana culture in foreign land was inspiring. The TAUK’s involvement in local community service was also praiseworthy. He said Telangana has been in the news for its fast growth record, development and as the most happening state in India under the leadership of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao. He wished that goddess Durga should bless everyone with prosperity in their life.

MP Seema Malhotra said, as a women she was very proud to see the NRI women carrying ‘Bonam’ across the streets of London showcasing and promoting Indian culture and especially Telangana culture by involving local British residents. Such efforts would help bring harmony, peace and respect towards each culture.

MP Ruth Cadubury said, Britain respected every culture and faith, it was good to see Telangana community organising their festivals in London involving all the communities in UK. She appreciated the efforts of the TAUK organisers for all the cultural and welfare activities and extended support for all future activities.

Indian High Commission to UK representative Prem Jeet said the Telangana community in UK was enthusiastic about social events. He appreciated the TAUK for its support to several cultural activities and to the community in UK and back home.

The TAUK president Pavitra Kandi, who had started the event with the welcome speech, said TAUK was committed to promote Telangana culture on a global platform, and thanked Nizamabad former MP Kalvakuntla Kavitha for her guidance and support in organizing several cultural activities.

TAUK founder Anil Kurmcahalam said he had been participating in the Bonalu celebrations for several years now, and went on to thank the local authorities for allowing the celebrations. He appealed everyone to support handloom weavers and join hands with former minister and TRS working president KT Rama Rao’s initiative to wear handloom once in a week. He thanked former MP Kavitha for her continuous support in encouraging them.

