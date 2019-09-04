Telangana athletes draw blank

By | Published: 12:05 am 11:35 pm

Hyderabad: The recently-concluded 59th senior inter-State athletics championship in Lucknow was devoid of superstars. However, it was of utmost importance for many national athletes as it offered a chance to qualify for the IAAF World Championships scheduled to be held from September 27 in Doha.

A few of the Indian athletes warmed up to the World Championships with good shows while a few got to their personal best marks. Haryana’s Anjali Devi made a strong return from injury-layoff, recording her personal best in the women’s 400m event with gold at 51.53s timing. The event also saw bizarre scenes in the men’s 4x400m relay.

However, amid all the excitement and hype, the performances of the Telangana contingent was a damp squib. The team of seven athletes, who qualified for the national event, returned empty handed. Out of seven, only six had participated in the event and none of them finished on the podium, exposing the plight of the sport in the State. Among the small contingent, the best performer was Mahabubnagar’s G Maheshwari. The 19-year-old athlete finished a credible fifth in the steeplechase event. KM Sonam finished seventh in the women’s triple jump event.

Speaking on the performances, Telangana State Athletics Association president Stanley Jones said that the show was a bit disappointing. “Only seven had be qualified for the nationals from Khammam selection meet. Our main athlete was Sudhakar who works with Railways. But he skipped the event because he was in the Railways camp. He was our bright medal prospect. Sonam also had a good chance of winning a medal in triple jump. But her last two jumps were fouls and missed the medal. But our junior athletes are very strong. We can expect good results in the coming two or three years,” he opined.

However, he also rued that the lack of facilities and coaches are denting the game in the State. “We do not have many coaches to train the athletes. The facilities are not good either. There is an immediate requirement of a new track to replace the old one at the Gachibowli Stadium. If we have good facilities, we can conduct major meets which will inspire our athletes. SAI has sanctioned synthetic tracks to Khammam, Karimnagar and Warangal. But, our government has to allot it to a department and call for tenders,” he added.

The only saving grace for the State was from Dutee Chand, who practices here. The Odisha sprinter won the gold in the 100m event. The World University Games gold medallist recorded 11.38 seconds for the gold which is way below her personal best of 11.26 seconds. However, her participation in the World Championships hangs in the balance. “She is now placed 40th in the rankings by IAAF. A total of 48 athletes will participate in the tournament in the 100m event. The cut off time is September 6 and by then the IAAF will announce the final list. Hopefully, she will make it,” said Nagapuri Ramesh, Dutee’s coach.

