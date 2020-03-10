Telangana: Auto rickshaw overturned, 15 students injured in Peddapalli

By | Published: 1:03 pm

Peddapalli: Fifteen students of a private school were injured when a four wheeler auto rickshaw overturned near Hanumanthuni Pet of the district on Tuesday morning.

The autorickshaw of Master Siddhartha School in Peddapalli, was carrying students to school from nearby villages. When vehicle reached Hanumanthuni Peta railway level crossing, driver lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle.

Passersby immediately called 108 service and shifted the injured students to Peddapalli government hospital where they are undergoing treatment.

Local MLA Dasari Manohar Reddy, ACP Habib Khan visited the hospital and enquired about the health condition of students. The MLA instructed hospital doctors to provide better treatment to injured students.

