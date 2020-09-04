Telangana awaits 4.64L tonnes of urea from Centre

The State still has to receive 4.64 lakh tonnes of urea, which includes 2.54 tonnes of September quota.

Hyderabad: At a time when farmers in the State have taken up cultivation in 36 per cent more than the usual area this Vaanakalam, the Centre has failed to match the spirit by releasing sufficient urea for the season. Contrary to what the Centre has been claiming, the State still has to receive 4.64 lakh tonnes of urea, which includes 2.54 tonnes of September quota.

Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers Sadananda Gowda, interacting with Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy on Tuesday, had said the requirement for Telangana from April 1 to August 31 was 8 lakh tonnes and claimed that the Centre had ensured availability of 10.17 lakh tonnes including the opening stock of 4.01 lakh tonnes.

“He is incorrect. The quantity that Kishan Reddy has mentioned was allocated fertilizer, not what was delivered to us.” Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy told Telangana Today. Giving details of the shortfall, he said the Union government had allocated 10.50 lakh tonnes of urea and 11.80 lakh tonnes of other fertilizers for 2020-21 Vaanakalam, taking the total to 22.30 lakh tonnes of fertilizers.

“The requirement for the State has been estimated and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao spoke to the authorities concerned at the Centre personally. I spoke with Secretary, Agriculture, twice and personally met Sadananda Gowda in Delhi. I wrote several letters about our requirement,” the Minister said.

While the State has no problem with the supply of other fertilizers, the real trouble is with urea. For instance, the Centre has allocated 8.69 lakh tonnes of urea for the period April 1 to August 31, but the actual quantity supplied to the State was 6.15 lakh tonnes, thus leaving a deficit of 2.54 lakh tonnes. Similarly for September, the allocated urea was 2.10 lakh tonnes and by September 30, the State must have received 2.54 lakh tonnes. If this is added to the 2.10 lakh tonnes of September allocations, the total deficit goes up to 4.64 lakh tonnes of urea, the Minister pointed out.

Last Vaanakalam, 1.03 crore acres were under cultivation in the State, and this year, around 1.40 crore acres are under cultivation which is 36 per cent more than last year. In April, Telangana was supposed to receive 1.06 lakh tonnes, but the Centre supplied only 0.69 lakh tonnes. In May, the Centre supplied 1.09 lakh tonnes while the requirement was 1.63 lakh tonnes. In June, the Centre promised 1.38 lakh tonnes but supplied 1.29 tonnes. In July, Telangana was allocated 2.06 lakh tonnes of urea but received only 1.27 lakh tonnes. In August, the allocation was 2.56 lakh tonnes but the State received 1.81 lakh tonnes.

In this manner, the State which was supposed to receive 8.69 lakh tonnes of urea till August received only 6.15 lakh tonnes leaving a deficit of 2.54 lakh tonnes. “The Centre must take into consideration the increased area for cultivation this Vaanakalam and must supply all that is required by the farmers without reducing the quantum of urea,” Niranjan Reddy said.

Explaining the disparity between the data released by the government and the claim made by Kishan Reddy that the Centre had released more than what the State had sought, Principal Secretary for Agriculture B Janardhan Reddy told Telangana Today that the actual amount of fertilizer received by the State was less than what the Centre had allocated. “The data released by the Union Minister is probably what the Centre allocated, but all that allocation has not reached the State yet,” he said.

