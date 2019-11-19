Telangana awaits AAI report to develop airports

By | Published: 12:49 am 1:10 am

Hyderabad: The State government is waiting for the techno-feasibility report from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) for developing six airports in the State, in addition to the existing Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) in Shamshabad.

The AAI has already completed a detailed study of the places where the airports were mooted. However, it is yet to submit the techno-feasibility report.

“We are hopeful of getting the report at the earliest,” said VN Bharat Reddy, Director of Telangana State Aviation Corporation Limited.

The government has proposed three greenfield airports at Nizamabad, Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mahbubnagar while brownfield airports will be developed in Peddapalli, Warangal Urban and Adilabad districts. Land has been identified for setting up the greenfield airports while the existing brownfield airstrips will be used for development into airports.

In Peddapalli district, the airport will be come up at Basanthanagar while in Warangal Urban district, it will be developed at Mamnoor village and in Mahbubnagar district, the airport will be set up at Gudibanda village of Addakal mandal in Mahbubnagar district.

The airport will come up at Jakranpally in Nizamabad district while the two other airports will be developed in Adilabad and Bhadradri-Kothagudem districts. The proposal is to initially develop no-frills airports at these locations to cater to the needs of AI-42, 40 to 50 seated aircraft, requiring a length of 1,400-1,500 m with a porta-cabin type terminal building.

As a first step towards development of airports, it has been proposed to engage consultants for preparation of techno-feasibility reports for the existing airstrips (brownfield) and feasibility study for the greenfield airports.

Accordingly, the services of Business Development Unit of AAI which is a pioneer in the aviation industry in the country has been utilised for consultancy services for preparing the report.

Sources said the decision to set up additional airports in Telangana was taken keeping in view the future requirements. At present, the RGIA is handling commercial air operations while the Begumpet airport is being used for emergency services and aviation training purposes.

