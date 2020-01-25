Telangana bags Gold for emerging technologies

By | Published: 12:37 am 12:42 am

Hyderabad: Under the Block Chain District initiative, Telangana’s Block chain project for administering Chit Funds in the state, T-Chits, has been awarded Gold under “Excellence in Adopting Emerging Technologies” category at the 23rd National Conference on E-Governance 2019-20 in New Delhi.

To realise the government’s vision to become a leader in Emerging Technologies, the IT, Electronics and Communications department has an Emerging Technologies wing enabling an ecosystem for emerging technologies in order to develop innovative solutions for government departments.

Chit funds are key instruments of financial inclusion in India. While chit funds help people save money for their future needs, regulatory failures may cause millions of people to lose their life-time savings.

“The Block chain-based platform will capture transactions, verify the data, enable smart and secure transactions to allow automated and trusted financial transactions between all parties” said Rama Devi Lanka, Director Emerging Technologies and OSD, ITE and C Department, Government of Telangana.

“T-Chits is the perfect example of using cutting edge emerging technologies for social good. Kudos to Chitmonks, a Blockchain-startup incubated in T-Hub, for developing a scalable Block chain solution, tailor-made to solve a major Indian problem.” said Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, ITE and C Department.

