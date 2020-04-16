Telangana: Bandi Sanjay calls CS, demands uniform Paddy procurement

By | Published: 8:20 pm

Hyderabad: State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday spoke to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone and demanded uniform procurement system of paddy for the entire State, alleging that in some places, farmers were issued tokens and in other places, a lottery system was followed.

Giving details of the issues that he had mentioned to the Chief Secretary, the BJP chief urged speedy arrangement of gunny bags, weighing instruments, loading and unloading facilities at the procurement centers. “As there is no quick disposal, many farmers are selling the produce at rates lower than the MSP of Rs 1,835 announced by the State government,” he said. He further demanded that cash has not been deposited in the farmers accounts even after selling red gram crop.

Seeking a ration policy from the government he said that information about the ground level problems are not reaching the Civil Supplies authorities leading to confusion at the fair price shops. He also sought assistance for construction workers during lockdown period. He urged the Chief Secretary to instruct police not to create hurdles for the BJP workers who were asked to supply daily need and food for the poor.

Citing the example of Ichoda where police have allegedly dropped migratory labour forcibly inside the village , he wanted humane treatment to the labour who were found trekking their way to home states. He also wanted job security for the staff working in private schools and private organizations. He also said that soon he will submit a written letter to the Chief Secretary highlighting the problems faced by the Medical staff.

