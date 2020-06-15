Telangana: Bank officer commits suicide in Narayankhed

By | Published: 1:12 pm

Sangareddy: A young Assistant bank manager committed suicide by hanging at his rented house in Narayankhed town in Sangareddy district during the intervening hours of Sunday and Monday. The victim was identified as Kishore (30), a resident of Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh.

The reason behind his decision to end his life was not known immediately. The Narayankhed police have registered a case and further investigation is on. The body was shifted to Area Hospital Narayankhed for autopsy.

