Telangana bashes on regardless

Hyderabad: High on delivery and low on rhetoric! This, in essence, is the sum total of the Rs 1.82 lakh crore budget outlay for the 2020-21 financial year for Telangana State presented by Finance Minister T Harish Rao in the State Assembly on Sunday.

The budget document indicates the State government’s strong resolve not to be rattled by the economic downtrend in the past 18 months, and continue with its developmental activities and welfare programmes. Presenting a revenue surplus (Rs 4,482.18 for 2020-21) for a sixth consecutive year augurs well for the State economy.

Besides, the fiscal deficit (Rs 33,191.25 crore) is pegged at 3 per cent of the GSDP in the budget, which speaks volumes of the fiscal prudence that Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has been consistently advocating during these tough times.

Not willing to compromise on its promises to people and allocations to priority sectors despite reduced inflows, the government has made the audacious move to allocate Rs 6,225 crore for the farm loan waiver scheme. More importantly, the government will release Rs 1,198 crore in March itself from the current year’s budget to clear loans of up to Rs 25,000 in one go that would benefit 5.83 lakh farmers in the State.

Rythu Bandhu outlay up

The farm sector, in fact, has a lot more to cheer about with the State government allocating Rs 14,000 crore for the hugely popular and successful Rythu Bandhu programme, up from Rs 12,000 crore in the 2019-20 budget. Similarly, Rythu Bima, the unique insurance scheme for ryots, also got a push up from Rs 650 crore last year to Rs 1,141 crore this year. Both these flagship programmes of the TRS government had won accolades with the Centre and several States replicating them in one form or the other.

Harish Rao, presenting his maiden budget, said: “We have adopted a pragmatic approach in preparing the budget, which comes in the backdrop of the economic slowdown gripping the Indian economy in the past year-and-half. There is reduction in tax devolution and other transfers from the Centre to States, besides a decline in the growth of State revenues.”

Stating that there was an immediate need to keep up the growth momentum in the State, the Minister said that despite the adverse impact of the economic downtrend, reduced devolution of funds and marginal decline in GSDP, the State’s economy had withstood the shock and maintained a double digit growth rate. “This resilience was possible only because of the foresight of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao in taking up numerous first-of-its-kind developmental and welfare schemes that put the economy on a higher growth trajectory,” he said.

Harish Rao said the State’s own revenue which had averaged about 21.5 per cent in the past five years, had dropped to 6.3 per cent this year (till the end of February), recording a decline of 15.2 per cent. “Keeping track of the changed economic conditions, the government is preparing suitable economic plans to address the contingencies from time to time,” he said.

