Telangana: BC residential school posts to be filled soon

By | Published: 12:46 am

Hyderabad: Here is some good news for those who have been waiting for recruitment notifications.

Soon, notifications for recruitment to more than 1,900 posts in Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Residential Schools will be notified. Of the total posts, 1,071 will be for Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), 119 each principals, physical education teachers, librarians, craft/art/music instructors, staff nurses, senior assistants and junior assistant-cum-typists.

The Finance Department has already sanctioned these posts in 119 new BC Welfare Residential Schools and Telangana Residential Educational Institutions Recruitment Board will conduct the recruitment process.

The recruitment board is planning to issue notification for the posts once it receives clarification on the Presidential order.

“In view of district re-organization, we sought clarification from the State government as to whether 31 districts or 33 districts have to be taken into consideration for issuing notification. Once there is clarity on the Presidential order, the notifications will be rolled out,” a senior official said.

In January this year, the State government sanctioned a staggering 3,689 various regular posts in 119 new BC Welfare Residential Schools across the State. Of the total, 1,904 posts were scheduled to be recruited in 2019-20, 833 in 2020-21, 119 in 2021-22 and 833 in 2022-23. Apart from regular posts, the State government had sanctioned 595 various posts under the outsourcing section. About 28 regular posts and 10 posts which have to be outsourced were also sanctioned in the Office of Mahatma Jyothibha Phule Telangana Backward Classes Residential Educational Institutions Society.

The TREI-RB, which has been given the task of conducting recruitments in the residential educational institutions society, has completed its job and is gearing up to issue new notifications. Since its first notification on June 30, 2018, for recruitment to posts of trained graduate teachers in eight subjects and postgraduate teachers in seven subjects, the board has so far notified 3,678 posts and 3,463 of them were filled.

