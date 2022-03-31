Telangana: BC welfare dept to train 1.2 lakh govt job aspirants

Hyderabad: With the State government announcing recruitment to 80,039 vacancies in various departments, the Backward Classes Welfare department is gearing up to train a staggering 1.2 lakh government job aspirants for various recruitment exams.

The free coaching will be extended to aspirants via offline and online mode of classes for recruitment exams to Group I, II, III and IV, sub-inspector of police and constables, Teacher Eligibility Test and other exams.

Towards this, the department is launching a massive training programme wherein 50,000 aspirants will be coached online and another 50,000 students will be trained in hybrid mode i.e., offline and online classes.

For training in hybrid mode, one each study centre in 119 Assembly constituencies are being planned in the State. These centres will come up in designated colleges equipped with 40 computers, broadband connection and essential study material. An aspirant will be given 100 hours of access to hybrid classes per month and for a maximum of three months. Apart from learning online at centres, the department is arranging experts from whom aspirants can clear doubts.

Plans are being drawn to offer online coaching by tying up with established online ed-tech brands, while physical classes will be conducted by senior lecturers from degree colleges and subject experts. This apart, the department will be making its pre-recorded video classes available to the students.

In addition to the existing 10 BC Study Circles in erstwhile districts in the State, the department is adding another five study circles. Each of these study circles will coach 1,000 government job aspirants. Depending on the number of aspirants, each Study Circle will commence another batch comprising 1,000 students.

Apart from coaching, students can also take up mock tests conducted by the study circles and study centres. Selection to these training classes will be based on an online common entrance test for all recruitment exams, which will be conducted in this month. Based on the performance of the aspirants, they will be coached accordingly for the recruitment.

“The BC Welfare department will provide free coaching to all recruitment exams. We are planning to start online coaching for 50,000 students and another 50,000 through hybrid mode i.e. both offline and online. Students will be trained in the BC Study Circles as well,” Principal Secretary (BC Welfare) B Venkatesham told Telangana Today.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .